The competency centre in Poznan will maintain and repair the Abrams battle tank, and also the Leopard, K2, PT-91, and T-72 tanks. Source: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock

In development for the Polish defence industry, representatives of the Polish Armament Group and General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) have signed an agreement to establish a Competency Centre for Abrams tanks.

The signing occurred during the collaborative Abrams Supplier Conference, jointly organised by the Military Automotive Works and GDLS. This dedicated centre will serve as a hub for maintenance and support services for Abrams tanks, ensuring their optimal performance and readiness.

Sebastian Chwałek, CEO of PGZ S.A., expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We have been diligently preparing for the establishment of the Abrams Tank Competency Centre in Poznan, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to being a trusted partner for the military.

As a responsible entity, we take pride in providing unwavering support to maintain the operational efficiency of various equipment used by the Polish Armed Forces.”

This collaboration will bolster Poland’s indigenous defence capabilities and provide opportunities for cooperation with the United States military, including American forces stationed in Poland and other European countries.

Recalling the recent contracts signed to meet the requirements of the Polish Armed Forces, it is worth noting that in 2022, an agreement was inked for the delivery of 250 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks, including essential auxiliary equipment, logistical support, and training packages.

The first batch of Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, with the complete order fulfilled by the end of 2026. Furthermore, the Ministry of National Defence (MON) recently concluded another contract for 116 Abrams tanks in the M1A1 version, accompanied by associated equipment and comprehensive support packages.

The Competency Centre in Poznan will play a role in servicing this equipment, consolidating PGZ’s capabilities in supporting not only Abrams tanks but also Leopard, K2, PT-91, and T-72 tanks within the Polish Armament Group.

As the Polish Armament Group and General Dynamics Land Systems forge ahead with their shared vision, establishing the Abrams Tank Competency Center in Poznan represents a step toward strengthening Poland’s defence industry.