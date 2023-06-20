This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the latest insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

While the frontline armour elements of main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles get the most attention in the land domain, battlefield recovery and maintenance systems are a vital part in ensuring forces are able to be kept in the fight.

Meanwhile, despite having numerous ongoing shipbuilding programmes, the UK Royal Navy is facing a near-term drop in surface combatant hull numbers, as the ageing Type 23 frigates begin to leave service with neither the replacement Type 26 or Type 31 platforms ready, as yet, to take their place.

Also, don’t miss the latest insight, news, and data in the cyber thematic supplement, bringing a comprehensive analysis of the cybersecurity sector, market trends, and how the technology looks set to change the shape of defence planning.

Not forgetting an investigation into a potential anti-satellite site in China, Oman’s defence budget forecast, the evolution of naval medical capabilities, and on-site with MBDA UK in Stevenage, Global Defence Technology has all the defence domain developments covered.

