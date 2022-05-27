Military and Special-purpose Vehicles (Land Platforms)

Land platforms serve the various operational and logistic needs of militaries. They include mobility, combat, defensive, and special-purpose vehicles.

Special-purpose vehicles are designed to operate in special conditions while meeting the mission-specific requirements of the armed forces.

Defence, homeland security, and law-enforcement agencies use a range of vehicles to carry out a variety of missions including combat, crew transportation, border protection, patrol, and counter terrorism.

Military armoured vehicles and special-purpose vehicles

Land platforms for military use

Land-based platforms and services for defence applications include:

Armoured personnel carriers (APCs)

Light armoured vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs)

Light armoured patrol vehicles, armoured vans and buses, and cargo trucks

Infantry fighting vehicles and amphibious vehicles

Light multi-role vehicles, tactical trucks, pick-up trucks, and tactical wheeled vehicles

Armoured vehicle launched bridge and bridge layer tanks

Armoured recovery vehicles (ARV)

Remote-controlled weapon stations

Mine-clearing tanks

Armoured multiple rocket launcher vehicles

Off-road vehicles

Light tactical vehicles, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles

Armoured sports utility vehicles (SUV) and multi-purpose vehicles

Self-propelled artillery

Reconnaissance vehicles

Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) vehicles and ambulances

Command and control vehicles

Military vehicle parts

