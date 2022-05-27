Military and Special-purpose Vehicles (Land Platforms)

Land platforms serve the various operational and logistic needs of militaries. They include mobility, combat, defensive, and special-purpose vehicles.
Special-purpose vehicles are designed to operate in special conditions while meeting the mission-specific requirements of the armed forces.
Defence, homeland security, and law-enforcement agencies use a range of vehicles to carry out a variety of missions including combat, crew transportation, border protection, patrol, and counter terrorism.
Military armoured vehicles and special-purpose vehicles
Army Technology has listed some of the leading suppliers of land-based military and special-purpose vehicles, based on its experience in the sector.
The list includes suppliers of military armoured vehicles, military all-terrain vehicles, and other special-purpose vehicles.
The information available in the download is useful for vehicle operators, procurement officers, fleet managers, engineers, and any othersinvolved in the acquisition and maintenance of military and special-purpose vehicles.
The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products and services, alongside contact details.
Land platforms for military use
Land-based platforms and services for defence applications include:
- Armoured personnel carriers (APCs)
- Light armoured vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs)
- Light armoured patrol vehicles, armoured vans and buses, and cargo trucks
- Infantry fighting vehicles and amphibious vehicles
- Light multi-role vehicles, tactical trucks, pick-up trucks, and tactical wheeled vehicles
- Armoured vehicle launched bridge and bridge layer tanks
- Armoured recovery vehicles (ARV)
- Remote-controlled weapon stations
- Mine-clearing tanks
- Armoured multiple rocket launcher vehicles
- Off-road vehicles
- Light tactical vehicles, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles
- Armoured sports utility vehicles (SUV) and multi-purpose vehicles
- Self-propelled artillery
- Reconnaissance vehicles
- Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) vehicles and ambulances
- Command and control vehicles
- Military vehicle parts
