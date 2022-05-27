View all newsletters
  1. Buyer's Guides

Military and Special-purpose Vehicles (Land Platforms)

Land platforms serve the various operational and logistic needs of militaries. They include mobility, combat, defensive, and special-purpose vehicles.

Special-purpose vehicles are designed to operate in special conditions while meeting the mission-specific requirements of the armed forces.

Defence, homeland security, and law-enforcement agencies use a range of vehicles to carry out a variety of missions including combat, crew transportation, border protection, patrol, and counter terrorism.

Military armoured vehicles and special-purpose vehicles

Army Technology has listed some of the leading suppliers of land-based military and special-purpose vehicles, based on its  experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of military armoured vehicles, military all-terrain vehicles, and other special-purpose vehicles.

The information available in the download is useful for vehicle operators, procurement officers, fleet managers, engineers, and any othersinvolved in the acquisition and maintenance of military and special-purpose vehicles.

The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products and services, alongside contact details.

Land platforms for military use

Land-based platforms and services for defence applications include:

  • Armoured personnel carriers (APCs)
  • Light armoured vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs)
  • Light armoured patrol vehicles, armoured vans and buses, and cargo trucks
  • Infantry fighting vehicles and amphibious vehicles
  • Light multi-role vehicles, tactical trucks, pick-up trucks, and tactical wheeled vehicles
  • Armoured vehicle launched bridge and bridge layer tanks
  • Armoured recovery vehicles (ARV)
  • Remote-controlled weapon stations
  • Mine-clearing tanks
  • Armoured multiple rocket launcher vehicles
  • Off-road vehicles
  • Light tactical vehicles, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles
  • Armoured sports utility vehicles (SUV) and multi-purpose vehicles
  • Self-propelled artillery
  • Reconnaissance vehicles
  • Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) vehicles and ambulances
  • Command and control vehicles
  • Military vehicle parts

