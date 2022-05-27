Military wheeled and tracked vehicles are prone to fire and explosions on the battlefield and in training. A vehicle can catch fire when it is penetrated by enemy threats. Fire poses a danger of spreading and engulfing the entire vehicle, leading to the destruction of the asset and the loss of life. .

Vehicle parts such as tires, fuel tanks, and engine compartment or auxiliary power units (APU) are susceptible to fire and need protection. The penetration of fuel tanks and hydraulic lines by enemy fire can also lead to uncontrolled explosive fires.

Vehicle fire protection systems form a critical part of safeguarding military vehicles and personnel in difficult conditions.

Finding providers of vehicle fire protection systems

Related

Army Technology has listed leading suppliers of fire and explosion protection systems, based on its experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of vehicle fire suppression systems and explosion protection systems for military vehicles, including wheeled and tracked vehicles.

The information provided in the download can be used by vehicle manufacturers and operators, procurement officers, fleet managers, engineers, crew, andother individuals involved in the acquisition and maintenance of fire and explosion protection systems.

The download includes details about the manufacturers and suppliers and their products and services, as well as contact details to aid your purchase decision.

Fire and explosion protection systems for military vehicles

Fire and explosion protection product and service offerings for military vehicles include, but are not limited to:

Hand-held fire extinguishers

Automatic vehicle fire suppression and extinguishing systems

Automatic explosion suppression systems

Engine fire detection and suppression

Infrared (IR) sensors and optical IR sensors

Controllers to monitor extinguishers and sensors

Heat detectors

Extinguishing agents

Mechanism of fire protection systems

Automatic fire and explosion suppression systems use sensors to detect fires and explosions immediately and provide a quick response. Once the fire is detected, a suppression reaction is activated to control it before it damages the vehicle or harms personnel.

Vehicle fire suppression systems help maintain the required levels of temperature and pressure in the vehicle following the occurrence of a fire.

The systems also mitigate the formation of toxic gases in the aftermath of a fire.

Automatic suppression systems control explosions and slow fire automatically in different areas of the vehicle, including crew and engine compartments.