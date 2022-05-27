Battlefield environment presents a range of challenges for military forces. Armies need to stay alert to the threat of explosive ordnance and mines during warfighting situations. Explosive ordnance can be encountered at different places, including warfighting zones, military installations and assets, and public places.

Some of the common threats include improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bombs, landmines, unexploded bombs, and explosive remnants of war that did not explode during the conflict and could pose risk long after the war is over.

EOD involves the detection, recovery, and disposal of explosive ordnance. Demining or mine clearance is aimed at removing mines found along strategic pathways during an armed conflict using specialised equipment such as a mine plough that is fitted to a mine clearance vehicle or other military vehicles, including armoured fighting vehicles and tanks.

Finding suppliers of explosive ordnance disposal and mine clearance

Army Technology has listed the leading suppliers of EOD and mine clearance, based on its intel, insights, and decades-long experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of EOD systems, mine clearance vehicles, and demining systems for military applications.

The information available in the download is useful for military EOD and mine clearance units, procurement officers, and other individuals involved in the acquisition and maintenance of EOD and demining systems.

The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers, as well as their products and services, alongside contact details.

EOD and mine clearance products for armed forces

EOD and demining products and services include, but are not limited to:

EOD and improvised explosive device disposal (IEDD) systems

Mechanical EOD and demining solutions

Unmanned ground vehicles to remotely handle hazardous threats

Robotic technology and systems for EOD

Water projectiles to disrupt the detonation system of an explosive

Laser systems to neutralise land mines, IEDs, and unexploded ordnance

Blast containment receptacles

Portable x-ray solutions to remotely scan for threats

Detonating cords

EOD and mine clearance training systems

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) disposal systems

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for EOD and demining, and

Mine-clearing line charge

