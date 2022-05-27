Data recording and storage

Data recording and storage devices are essential for the acquisition, processing, storage, and transmission of critical mission data.

Military-grade data recording and storage assists military commanders and warfighters in decision making on the battlefield.

Data recording and storage solutions

Data recording and storage products and services meant for military applications include:

PC memory cards, digital, microSD cards

Flash storage products

Tape drives

Servers, network attached storage (NAS), direct attached storage

Rugged serial advanced technology attachment (SATA) solid state drives and modules

Rugged servers and data transfer systems

Mission data processing units

Docking stations and download stations

Military application of data recording and storage systems

Storage systems can be used to retrieve, archive and process mission data, digital video, and intelligence in real time to support military missions.

NAS systems are useful for applications that require sharing of critical data in harsh ground mobile environments.

The data recorders and storage systems can be integrated into the electronic systems onboard ground-based crewed vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and ground control stations.

Solid state recorders support missions such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), radar data acquisition, and electronic warfare (EW).

Security of data storage systems

Memory devices feature software and hardware security layers to protect them from virus and prevent access to unauthorised users.

Security features such as encryption technology protect critical and classified data from unauthorised access.

Filters are used to protect potential data loss caused by voltage spikes and long voltage surges in ground vehicles.

