Ammunition and Fuses

Military ammunition includes ammunition for weapons, such as small arms, machine guns and mortars. Ammunition can be fired, dropped or detonated from weapons systems, depending on the type.

Armed forces can launch lethal strikes on enemy troops and assets, including stationary or mobile armoured vehicles, using advanced ammunition.

Part of ammunition hardware, a fuse is used to activate the warhead mechanism when a target is encountered in a combat scenario. It helps maintain the warhead in a safe condition until the weapon is launched and initiates the function to fire or detonate ammunition.

Finding the best ammunition and fuses

Army Technology has listed some of the leading suppliers of military ammunition and fuses, based on its intel, insights and decades-long experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of ammunition, fuses, ammunition components and military ammunition boxes.

The information available in the download document is useful for weapons manufacturers and operators, procurement officers, and any other individual involved in the acquisition and maintenance of military ammunition and fuses.

The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers, as well as their products, services and contact details.

Military ammunition and fuses

Military ammunition, fuses and associated products include, but are not limited to:

Small, medium and large-calibre ammunition

Programmable ammunition

Training ammunition

High-explosive, incendiary and smoke ammunition

Lead-free frangible projectiles

Non-lethal ammunitions

Armour-piercing ammunition

Cartridges

Shells for mortars

Anti-aircraft missiles, anti-armour rockets

Alloys for projectiles and ammunition core

Electronic and mechanical fuses

Barometric fuses and time fuses

Seekers and proximity fuses

Safety and arming devices for spin and fin-stabilised ammunition

Electromechanical switches and clockworks

Military ammunition boxes and ammunition components

Ammunition links

