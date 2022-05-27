Ammunition and Fuses
Military ammunition includes ammunition for weapons, such as small arms, machine guns and mortars. Ammunition can be fired, dropped or detonated from weapons systems, depending on the type.
Armed forces can launch lethal strikes on enemy troops and assets, including stationary or mobile armoured vehicles, using advanced ammunition.
Part of ammunition hardware, a fuse is used to activate the warhead mechanism when a target is encountered in a combat scenario. It helps maintain the warhead in a safe condition until the weapon is launched and initiates the function to fire or detonate ammunition.
Finding the best ammunition and fuses
Army Technology has listed some of the leading suppliers of military ammunition and fuses, based on its intel, insights and decades-long experience in the sector.
The list includes suppliers of ammunition, fuses, ammunition components and military ammunition boxes.
The information available in the download document is useful for weapons manufacturers and operators, procurement officers, and any other individual involved in the acquisition and maintenance of military ammunition and fuses.
The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers, as well as their products, services and contact details.
Military ammunition and fuses
Military ammunition, fuses and associated products include, but are not limited to:
- Small, medium and large-calibre ammunition
- Programmable ammunition
- Training ammunition
- High-explosive, incendiary and smoke ammunition
- Lead-free frangible projectiles
- Non-lethal ammunitions
- Armour-piercing ammunition
- Cartridges
- Shells for mortars
- Anti-aircraft missiles, anti-armour rockets
- Alloys for projectiles and ammunition core
- Electronic and mechanical fuses
- Barometric fuses and time fuses
- Seekers and proximity fuses
- Safety and arming devices for spin and fin-stabilised ammunition
- Electromechanical switches and clockworks
- Military ammunition boxes and ammunition components
- Ammunition links
Download our list here.