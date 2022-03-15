Valiant secures $124m task order to support ARNG programme

MCTSP involves providing individual and collective mission command training. In picture, US Army National Guard Officer Candidates participating in a training exercise. Credit: U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Bradey Petit/ The National Guard/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Valiant Integrated Services has secured a $124m task order to support the US Army National Guard’s (ARNG’s) mission command training support program (MCTSP).

As agreed, the company will offer military training and readiness services for a two-and-a-half-year performance period.

MCTSP involves providing individual and collective mission command training to battalions, brigades, and divisions. Such training activities are conducted in live, virtual, and constructive environments.

These training events help the personnel to prepare for deployment, enhance readiness, and meet other requirements.

Valiant offers its training services through doctrinal academics, training development, information system operator training, and simulation-supported exercises.

The training events are conducted at regional centres, and most of the other services take place at ARNG armouries and headquarters.

The company received the first MCTSP contract in 2018.

Valiant National Security Training Solutions director Andy Hall said: “At Valiant, we understand the uniqueness of the ARNG‘s training requirements.

“We are proud to be a trusted industry partner of the ARNG, delivering a diverse, vital range of services to our highly valued and respected service members.”

Valiant CEO Dan Corbett said: “Valiant is proud to support ARNG by providing proven training solutions to our men and women in uniform.

“This award aligns with our strategy to drive growth by building on our core programmes, like MCTSP, and we’re honoured ARNG has again chosen Valiant as its partner in preparing today’s soldiers for the complex challenges of tomorrow.”

Valiant Integrated Services is based in Herndon, Virginia. As a government services provider, the company focuses on critical missions for the US government and allies.