US national guardsmen train for cyber war. Credit: Georgia Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tracy J. Smith/Georgia National Guard /Flickr(Creative Commons).

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced the new classified 2023 DoD Cyber Strategy to further advance the defence priorities of the nation.

The DoD transmitted this strategy to the US government last week.

The department will also launch an unclassified summary of this strategy in the upcoming months.

The new strategy supports 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy and is a part of the 2022 National Security Strategy (NSS) and the 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS).

It aims to operationalise the concepts and defence objectives for cyberspace specified under the 2022 NDS.

Besides, this strategy builds on the 2018 DoD Cyber Strategy and draws learnings from the years of real-world instances, such as the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

All such real-world experiences will help the DoD to understand the significance of boosting cyber capabilities to counter large-scale, conventional conflicts.

Under the 2023 Cyber Strategy, the DoD has decided to maximise cyber capabilities to support integrated deterrence and to campaign in/through cyberspace “below the level of armed conflicts”.

The department will further identify the US’ international allies and partners network to register its foundational advantage in the cyber domain.

The strategy includes four main line of efforts for the US DoD to meet the existing and future requirements of the cyber adversaries.

The first effort is ‘Defend the Nation’ campaign that will help in creating insights about ‘malicious cyber actors’ to further deter and degrade their capabilities and ecosystem.

In the next move, the DoD will ‘Prepare to Fight and Win the Nation’s Wars’ by maintaining the cyber resilience of the Joint Forces

The third effort, ‘Protect the Cyber Domain with Allies and Partners’, will allow DoD to assist US allied and partner countries in developing their cyber capabilities to expand the possibility of establishing cyber cooperation in future.

The last initiative ‘Build Enduring Advantages in Cyberspace’ will help the US DoD in organising, training and equipping the country’s Cyber Operations Forces and Service-retained cyber forces.