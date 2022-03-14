Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 14, 2022

US Army conducts training with hypersonic ground equipment

The battalion was equipped with the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon last year.

Using the Nation’s first prototype Long Range Hypersonic System, Bravo Battery Soldiers with the 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade executed ground movement, round transfers, and established firing capability at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Credit: US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade/Sgt. Casey Hustin.

The US Army has conducted a series of ground manoeuvres with the Long Range Hypersonic System, and established its firing capability at the Joint Base Lewis McChord, near Tacoma, Washington.

The Bravo Battery soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the exercises that included ground movement and round transfers of the system.

5-3FA battalion executive officer Major Andrew Cotter said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work that the soldiers of Bravo Battery have done these past six months.

“This culminating exercise represents months of hard work and dedication by not just the battalion, but across the entire fires enterprise. The soldiers of Bravo Battery are fielding a first-of-its-kind system, and informing doctrine that will last for years to come.”

The unit was equipped with the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon last year.

The land-based system is the country’s first prototype hypersonic ground equipment that can be used to destroy time-critical and high-value targets. It is said to be extremely accurate, fast, and manoeuvrable.

According to a US Army statement, the Bravo Battery finalised their new equipment training (NET) procedures, completing a two-round hypersonic mission planning package, and round transfer.

The primary objectives were air transportation drills, security procedures, canister reload operations, emplacement of equipment, and conducting fire missions.

Bravo Battery Commander Captain Austen Boroff said: “Early hands-on training allows us to develop the pre-requisite tasks and techniques to be successful in the future.

“The soldiers have validated critical individual training through collective tasks that will enable operations immediately, post fielding.”

In December last year, the US Army’s 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) Ivy Division crew tested the 120mm tactical round for the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (MBT).

