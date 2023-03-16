Rapid testing of the XM204 interim top attack munition at Yuma Proving Ground. Credit: Mark Schauer/US Army.

The US Army has conducted a test to prove the capability of the XM204 interim top attack munition at the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) in Arizona.

According to Mark Schauer, the YPG testing saw the XM204 munition work together with the ‘bottom attack’ Volcano mine that was dispensed from a XM204 Stand-off Activated Volcano Obstacle (SAVO) base plate dispenser.

The integration is intended to verify the use of XM204 with the XM204 SAVO to create a complex terrain-shaping obstacle that includes both top and bottom attack mines.

During the test, the self-destruct mechanism was also monitored to check if it worked as intended.

YPG test officer Steve Patane said: “This test integrates the top attack munition with the bottom attack munition, which uses existing Volcano M87A1 cannisters.”

Test officer Jonny Clark added: “The purpose of the test is to verify the XM204 capability to initiating the full complement of XM343 base plates to deploy the Volcano canisters to ensure that the self-destruct is happening in 48 hours.”

The XM204 portable, anti-vehicle, terrain shaping system has been developed to offer stand-off and top attack capabilities to help soldiers.

The weapon system launches a top attack submunition into the air, which tracks and identifies enemy vehicles. It then fires an armour-piercing munition that targets the top of the tracked vehicle.

With the capability, the US Army will be able to control physical landscapes, automatically detect the arrival of enemy vehicles, and limit the risk to friendly forces.

Last year, the US Army awarded a $353.98m five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity production contract to Textron Systems for XM204 Top Attack munition and related trainers.