CBR 18 will build interoperability among participating units and countries. Credit: Diego González/Unsplash.

The US Army, along with its allies and partners, have commenced Combined Resolve 18 (CBR 18), a combat training exercise in Germany.

It is being held in the Hohenfels Training Area’s 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center from 21 April to 23 May.

The exercise, directed by the US Army Europe and Africa, involves the participation of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and 15 allies and partners.

More than 4,000 personnel are scheduled to take part in the drills.

Participating nations include North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Italy, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

The primary objective of the exercise is to build interoperability among units and countries, and to assess their abilities to conduct combat operations in a complex multi-domain battlespace, reported sergeant Raekwon Jenkins.

In addition, CBR 18 provides an opportunity to work in conjunction with military forces from other nations and strengthen their capabilities and skills.

As part of the exercise, the participating soldiers will undergo simulated combat training.

The Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), a directorate under 7th Army Training Command, hosts the biannual exercise.

The centre offers a practical manoeuvre training capability in Europe that can be customised to meet the needs of US military units, as well as those of their allied and partner nations.