US to transfer additional $800m worth of military equipment to Ukraine

A US Marine with stinger weapon system. Credit: Cpl. Joseph Scanlan/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The US is set to send an additional $800m worth of military equipment to Ukraine to help the latter amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The move comes after US President Biden signed an order to enable the transfer of the weaponry to the war-affected country.

According to The White House statement, the military aid will include 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin; 1,000 light anti-armour weapons; and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armour systems.

The US will also send 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns.

Additionally, the package will include more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition; grenade launchers; 25,000 sets of body armour; and 25,000 helmets.

The military equipment will be directly transferred from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to the Ukrainian military.

The $800m package forms a part of the $13.6bn aid for Ukraine approved by the US Senate last week, reported The New York Times.

Notably, Ukraine received defence aid from several western countries with the US spearheading the effort.

Recently, the US President approved $200m to maintain the flow of munition to Ukraine.

With the latest security assistance, the US has now committed around $1bn in aid to Ukraine in the past one week.

Overall, the current US administration has approved more than $2bn in defence aid for the country.

The US has also deployed a C-17 jet to deliver non-lethal military aid donated by Japan to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Russian Security Council Secretary General Nikolay Patrushev on the crisis.

A White House statement said that Sullivan warned General Patrushev on the consequences of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.