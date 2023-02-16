Ministers approved the first delivery from the military support fund. Credit: The Netherlands Ministry of Defence.

The UK, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have agreed to provide additional defence equipment packages to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Confirmed by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 15 February, the latest announcement comes after the recently held Nato defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

The package is the military aid announced under the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) initiative launched last year.

Valued at over £200m, the package comprises of artillery ammunition, air defence systems, drones, electronic warfare systems, maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and additional equipment and spare parts.

Apart from this, Iceland and Lithuania have also made financial contributions of over £520m to the IFU.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “This equipment package will provide a significant capability boost for Armed Forces of Ukraine and will support their ability to defend their country.”

The IFU fund supports the direct purchase of equipment from industry to ensure optimal use of the budget and faster deliveries to Ukraine.

The first package drew bids from various UK and international industry suppliers to fulfil the Ukrainian forces’ requirements.

The UK MoD further confirmed that the country has signed a joint letter of intent with 17 European nations to launch a new initiative, called Allied Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS).

The effort, which is expected to commence in 2025, aims to explore and develop a framework for collaboratively enhancing multinational space-based surveillance capabilities.

Participating nations include the UK, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Bulgaria, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Spain, Turkey, and Portugal.

It comes in the wake of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and is also a key strategic outcome of Nato’s Joint ISR Vision 2030+.