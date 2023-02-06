Cloud is the primary enabler to realise the Digital Backbone. Credit: BIld av Roman från Pixabay.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a new policy paper ‘Cloud Strategic Roadmap for Defence’, which is designed to help drive and accelerate a digital future.

The roadmap outlines the ways and means to adopt advanced Cloud platforms and realise the Digital Backbone and Data Strategy for Defence.

According to the paper, the Cloud will provide the foundation to develop and deliver the future digital capability required for defence users. It will improve user experience both within the enterprise and at the tactical edge.

The paper is aimed at a broader audience and offers intent, direction, and guidance for all defence functions, commands, and enabling organisations to better compete in the digital age.

MoD chief information officer, digital functional lead Charlie ForTe said: “A critical component of our Digital Backbone is hyperscale Cloud capabilities across all classifications. Our roadmap sets out our explicit intent to coordinate and accelerate the most ambitious plans for hyperscale Cloud adoption across defence.

“Our future is one that realises data as a strategic asset, that enables us to move faster than our adversaries. Defence will have the unsurpassed ability to consume, aggregate, analyse, and exploit data at orders of magnitude more than ever before, and it will be fit for our future of integrated global warfighting across all domains.

“We are setting out a powerful vision with supporting plans and programmes to cohere and mandate consumption of radically advanced Cloud services.”

The paper noted that the MoD has already started working on the commitment towards the Digital Backbone realisation.

It has already introduced hyperscale Cloud services at OFFICIAL and launched CIRRUS and the Digital Foundry.

The MoD will focus on collaborating with industry and providers to form a strategic ecosystem of Cloud service providers. This is to gain access to the necessary hyperscale Cloud services at all classifications.

Forte added: “We will consolidate and rationalise existing capabilities, alongside designing and delivering new capabilities to offer a single service across defence, through the delivery vehicle, the Cirrus Portfolio. We will work with the world’s leading suppliers, and those who have delivered these capabilities in the US military.

“We look forward to realising this vision together, with modern, fast, coherent, and secure Cloud services that enable the true value of our data to be exploited throughout defence.”