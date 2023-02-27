EDGE signed new contracts and deals worth AED18.6bn ($5.06bn) at IDEX 2023. Credit: © 2023 EDGE PJSC Group.

The UAE Armed Forces has signed a contract, worth AED91m ($24.77m), with EDGE Group for the delivery of individual compact thermal sights.

Details on the number of thermal sights that will be supplied and specifications of the devices have not been disclosed.

The company said that the weapon sights will be provided in three variants.

The system, which brings together modular construction with superior thermal imaging technology, will be used by the armed forces for conducting decisive manoeuvres on land.

EDGE Trading and Mission Support cluster president Omar Al Zaabi said: “EDGE is proud to sign this milestone deal, solidifying our strategic relationship with the UAE Armed Forces and contributing to the UAE’s national defence and security.

“We look forward to benefitting our customers through our exceptional thermal sight imaging technology, contributing to successful land operations, and bolstering the development of sovereign UAE manufacturing.”

EDGE company NIMR also signed a contract to supply ten long range security operations vehicles to the Algerian Land Forces by the end of this year.

The two deals were announced at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2023, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the UAE until 24 February.

The five-day event saw EDGE sign new contracts and deals worth AED18.6bn ($5.06bn) and the launch of 14 new products.