A 40mm practice round is loaded into a launcher. Credit: STAFF SERGEANT JOHN K. MCDOWELL/commons.wikimedia.org.

Germany-based Rheinmetall has signed contracts with two unnamed European Nato customers for the delivery of 40mm ammunition.

The contracts are valued at more than €30m. The latest orders expand Rheinmetall’s strategic position in the European market.

The first European Nato customer has signed a framework contract to deliver up to 300,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

The company will also supply low velocity (LV) and high velocity (HV) ammunition variants.

In addition, Rheinmetall has already received a first call-off of approximately 75,000 cartridges from the customer.

As part of a separate contract, the customer will receive nearly 45,000 programmable cartridges in the first half of 2024.

The cartridges will be delivered in the 40mm x 53 High velocity High Explosive-Tracer Airburst Munition (HV HE-T ABM) calibre.

The second European Nato customer has contracted Rheinmetall for the supply of nearly 10,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

This customer will use the combat ammunition to fight drones. The company will deliver the ammunition in the middle of this year.

According to Rheinmetall, the munitions are designed to fulfil the requirements of the European Regulation on Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH).

The company’s munitions are developed as per the latest standards and are combat proven for their effectiveness and precision.

Last month, Rheinmetall Denel Munition won a five-year framework contract from an unnamed Nato customer for 155mm M2005 Velocity Enhanced Long Range Artillery Projectile projectiles, M92 modular charges, and various fuses.