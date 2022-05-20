US State Department approves sale of TOW 2A RF missiles to Egypt

US Army soldiers from the 3rd Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, launch a TOW missile during training. Credit: Soldiers Media Center, United States Army/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The US State Department has approved a possible $691m sale of TOW 2A Radio Frequency (RF) missiles, and associated support, to Egypt.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified the US Congress of this possible foreign military sale (FMS).

The move comes after the Government of Egypt placed a request to purchase 5,000 TOW 2A, RF missiles, BGM-71E-4B-RF; and 70 TOW 2A, RF missiles, BGM-71E-4B-RF (Fly-to-Buy Lot Acceptance missiles).

The potential sale will also include missile support equipment, training, technical manuals/publications, spare parts, tool and test equipment, and logistical support, among others.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense in Tucson, Arizona, will be the principal contractor. The potential sale proposes no other known offset agreements.

The new TOW 2A RF missiles will replenish Egypt’s arsenal. It will be used during counter-terrorism operations and to improve border security against potential armoured threats.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a major Non-Nato Ally that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.”

The possible sale will not affect US defence readiness, the statement added.

Last month, the US State Department approved a FMS of 12 AH-1Z Attack helicopters and associated equipment to Nigeria. The potential deal was valued at approximately $997m.

The department also approved a potential sale of various rounds of non-standard ammunition to Ukraine.