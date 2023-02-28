The two-day workshop was held at Thales’ facility in Paris, France. Credit: © 5G Compad.

Thales has announced the successful completion of the first workshop related to the European Commission’s 5G Communications for Peacekeeping and Defence (5G COMPAD) project.

The three-year project is funded by ten European governments under the 2021 European Defence Fund (EDF) initiative.

It aims to showcase the use of 5G mobile communications technology to maintain information sharing superiority among the European defence forces by providing cost-efficient, multi-dimensional communication platforms, with better functionality.

The workshop was hosted by Thales at its facility in Paris, France. It saw the participation of approximately 80 people from across 12 nations.

Among the participants were the 5G COMPAD consortium of various industry partners, representatives from nearly seven European Ministries of Defence (MoD), and 20 representatives from project consortium partners.

The consortium includes Rheinmetall, Thales, Saab, CAFA Tech, Nokia, Bittium, Leonardo, Eightbells, Ericsson, Inster, Austrian Institute of Technology, Synkzone, Telenor, Intracom Defence, SINTEF, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Bonn Hungary Electronics, and APR Technologies.

The two-day event allowed all the participating members to discuss, review, and agree on the proposed use cases that can be developed as part of the 5G COMPAD project.

The initial discussions for this project are expected to help prepare for the successful implementation of the project and its design solutions to meet the existing and emerging operational requirements of 5G COMPAD.

The workshop saw representatives from the MoDs of France, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Sweden, and Spain present their requirements in terms of associated systems, expected benefits and challenges, under the project use cases.

The representatives also talked about the use of 5G military communication systems in multi-domain operations.

All discussions around the exact scope of 5G COMPAD consolidated use cases, use case demonstrations, and associated locations are scheduled to be finalised later this year.