Thales and GEOS selected to deploy NCOP 2 at 30 Nato sites

Thales and GEOS have been selected by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) to deploy Nato Common Operational Picture (NCOP 2) software at 30 sites.

The deployment of the NCOP 2 system aims to offer joint forces under Nato command with shared operational situational awareness.

As agreed, the software system will be installed at both fixed and deployed command centres.

During joint operations, the land, air, and naval units use different types of command systems. In turn, this creates huge amounts of geo-referenced operational information.

NCOP will collect, aggregate, and correlate all this information, and then generate a single comprehensive picture of the theatre of operations.

The Common Operational Picture (COP) will ensure every entity has a shared view of the locations, actions, and objectives of the forces in the field.

Thales’ software system is based on an open architecture and includes specialised modules. It is designed to provide users with secure access to multiple COPs overlaid on a basemap.

The NCOP 2 system is currently under development and will undergo field testing before its deployment next year. Thales will install the system within Nato’s own infrastructure.

Besides installation work, Thales will also provide training to end users, as well as on-site technical and operational assistance throughout the adoption phase.

Thales Protection Systems vice-president Gérard Herby said: “This new selection reinforces our historical collaboration with the Nato Communications and Information Agency.

“We will build on the ongoing development of the NCOP 2 system and demonstrate Thales’ ability to deliver fully integrated solutions for our customers.”

Earlier this year, Thales was contracted to deliver four prototype Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG) electronic surveillance systems to the German Armed Forces.

The systems will be installed on Boxer vehicles.