The M977 HEMTT with the M136 Volcano mine dispensing system. Credit: Sgt. Kris Wright, US Army/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential sale of Volcano (vehicle-launched) anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan.

Approved by the US State Department, the estimated $180m foreign military sale includes the purchase of M977A4 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) 10t cargo trucks, M87A1 anti-tank munitions, M88 canister training munitions that include practice dummy ammunition rounds, and M89 training munitions (test ammunition rounds).

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States also seeks to acquire an organic US Army Depot build of the Volcano system permanently mounted on a M977A4 HEMTT truck, spare parts, spare secondary assemblies, tool kits and test equipment, and associated logistical and programme support.

The DSCA said that the deal serves the “US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability”.

The agency added that the Volcano anti-tank systems will help Taiwan ‘meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations’.

Northrop Grumman will serve as the principal contractor for manufacturing the munition canister mines and Oshkosh will be the prime contractor for producing the M977A4 HEMTT vehicles.

The US agency noted that one technical representative will be assigned to provide in country support for nearly two years.

In addition, equipment fielding/training and programme management support will be offered for a duration of up to five years by US Government representatives and contractor personnel, who will travel outside the contiguous US.

In 2022, the US approved the sale of contractor technical assistance support for Taiwan’s Patriot Air Defense System.