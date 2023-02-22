A soldier of the Royal Danish Army talks on the radio during a live-fire exercise. Credit: U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Markus Rauchenberger/7th Army Training Command/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Global software company Systematic has signed a long-term framework agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defense’s procurement arm Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO).

The 20-year agreement will require Systematic to provide its SitaWare Suite command, control, communications, computers (C4) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology for use across the Danish Armed Forces.

Systematic will also provide associated consulting services for the C4ISR suite.

In addition, the contract further requires the company to work on the development of new security and infrastructure solutions.

DALO director lieutenant general Kim Jesper Jørgensen said: “We are faced with an extensive digitisation task, which will be hugely important for the future operational work of the Armed Forces.

“It is against this background that we now enter a long-term, strategic collaboration with Systematic, so that we ensure effective data coherence and data exchange of the armed forces’ operational systems across all forces.”

SitaWare Suite is a battle management software that provides advanced C2 capabilities and interoperability to the multi-domain forces.

It is currently being used by the armed forces of nearly 45 countries, including the US and Germany, while the Danish Army has been using the SitaWare solution since 2008.

Following the latest framework agreement, Systematic will now modernise the systems across the Danish forces including the Air Force, Navy, Emergency Services Agency, and Home Guard.

Danish Army chief major general Gunner Arpe Nielsen said: “Our deployed forces have greatly benefited from SitaWare, which has also proven to be an effective tool in joint Nato exercises, increasing security of deployed soldiers and ensuring information-sharing between the allied units.”

The company said that this contract will also attract other nations seeking similar solutions for their armed forces to secure C2 systems.