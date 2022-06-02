Sweden signs Common Armored Vehicle System R&D agreement

Officials during the signing of the research and development agreement for new armoured off-road vehicles. Credit: FMV.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a research and development (R&D) agreement for the Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS) programme.

The agreement signing follows after the country announced its intention to join the Finnish-led multinational programme in December last year.

In April this year, Sweden signed a technical agreement with Estonia, Finland, and Latvia to jointly develop a new armoured off-road vehicle based on Patria’s new 6×6 chassis.

Patria is serving as the industrial partner for the development of the product.

The CAVS programme began as a multinational cooperation between Latvia, Estonia and Finland in 2019. It moved to the R&D phase with Latvia in 2020.

FMV Army Equipment head Mikael Frisell said: “By joining the R&D agreement, Sweden will receive part of what has been developed within the programme. Sweden will replace Finland and Latvia with approximately €3.1m for previous costs.”

The programme has progressed to the selection of a common platform and a troop transport variant.

In addition, the joint programme will develop additional variants to serve other functions including wagons for command, ambulance and grenade launchers.

FMV project manager Håkan Larsson said: “We will carry out analysis of Swedish requirements for abilities and see what national adaptations will be needed in the carriages that Sweden will have.”

Based on the analysis, Sweden is expected to take decisions on entering future pacts and procuring vehicles to meet the country’s defence requirements.

Last year, Patria delivered the first 6×6 armoured wheeled vehicles to Latvia. Finland agreed in January this year to purchase pre-series vehicles for testing before placing its final serial order.

The CAVS programme, initiated to improve the mobility of ground forces, is also open for more nations to join.