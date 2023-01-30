An Estonian communications officer establishing a network connection using secure communication interoperability protocol equipment. Credit: U.S. Air Force Maj. Jason Rossi, US European Command Public Affairs/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Turkey-based defence technology company Savunma Teknolojileri ve Mühendislik (STM) has been awarded two separate contracts to perform technological transformation work on NATO’s intelligence infrastructure.

Awarded by the Nato Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), the contracts will support two separate projects, named Intelligence Functional Services (INTEL-FS 2) – Spiral 2, and BMD functions in INTEL-FS backend services and user applications.

The deal was signed during a meeting held at the NCI Agency’s headquarters in the Hague, the Netherlands, to mark the beginning of the two projects.

Prior to STM’s selection, the agency held pre-award discussions to assess different commercial/technical proposals by software companies within Nato member nations.

As part of the contracts, STM will develop software to support Nato commands in direction, collection, process, dissemination, and the use of intelligence information within the service.

The software will further support the Nato military bases and commands across the globe to maintain the required intelligence flow. Associated work is expected to complete in the next three and a half years.

STM general manager Özgür Güleryüz said: “Through the INTEL-FS2 project, the Nato commands will have access to all kinds of intelligence data, with modern user interfaces providing a high user experience.

“The entire project will be carried out by Turkish engineers. We established our project team of about 100 experts.”

The company will also develop related software services to support the backend operations, including the collection and distribution of intelligence data.

According to STM, INTEL-FS2 is the one of the first projects that is being developed for Nato using an agile software development methodology approach and data integration aspects.

The projects will be developed and run on Nato’s own platform, featuring a microservices-based distributed and extendable structure.