Bell V-280 Valor has been selected by the US Army for the FLRAA programme. Credit: Danazar/commons.wikimedia.org.

Lockheed Martin’s company Sikorsky has filed a formal protest to oppose the US Army’s recent decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract award.

The protest has been filed with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review its decision.

The US Army has recently closed the FLRAA competition by awarding a contract to Textron’s subsidiary Bell Textron.

Bell, earlier this month, revealed that its V-280 Valor has been selected as Army’s next-generation assault aircraft to replace existing UH-60M Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopter.

Bell Textron was one of the participating companies in FLRAA programme, for which Sikorsky and Boeing team also submitted a DEFIANT X proposal in September last year.

Sikorsky’s partner Boeing has also opposed the decision and supported the latest filing.

“Boeing supports protest filed by our Team DEFIANT partner, asking GAO to review Army’s decision,” Boeing said in a media statement.

According to Lockheed Martin’s statement, the DEFIANT team is opposing the US Army’s decision due to the inconsistent

Sikorsky claims that the selected proposal has not been evaluated consistently and may not provide the best value and outcome to the nation’s soldiers, taxpayers and the US Army.

The company’s statement said that the protest was based on the ‘data and discussions’ around the US Army’s decision, which reflects inconsistency in delivering this cost-effective and low-risk mission critical platform to the armed forces.

“We remain confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into future,” Lockheed Martin’s statement added.

Citing a US Amy Programme Executive Office – Aviation spokesperson, a Reuters’ report statedd that Army has acknowledged Sikorsky’s protest and is prepared to comply with GAO’s decision.