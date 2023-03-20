SIG Sauer’s new Experience Center in Epping, New Hampshire. Credit: Dmoore5556/commons.wikimedia.org.

Global defence company SIG SAUER has purchased Israel-based lightweight remote weapon stations (RWS) and tactical robotics manufacturer General Robotics.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed by either company.

SIG SAUER president and CEO Ron Cohen said: “This acquisition will greatly enhance SIG SAUER’s growing portfolio of advanced weapon systems. The team at General Robotics is leading the way in the development of intuitive, lightweight remote weapon stations with their battle-proven solution.”

The products developed by General Robotics are used in crewed and uncrewed systems and anti-drone applications.

General Robotics CEO Shahar Gal said: “General Robotics and all our employees are honoured to join forces with global defence leader SIG SAUER to integrate our platforms into a single solution to support military units around the world.”

Last year, the US Army awarded the Next-Generation Squad Weapons System (NGSW) contract to SIG SAUER.

The company’s lightweight machine gun (XM250), automatic rifle (XM7), and high-pressure hybrid ammunition were selected to meet the Army’s emerging requirements. The weapons will be deployed with the squad-level soldiers this year.

In January 2023, a General Robotics RWS took part in a demonstration during SIG Range Day in Las Vegas. It was fitted on Polaris All Terrain Vehicle, which was also equipped with SIG SAUER’s XM250 machine gun.

Cohen added: “The combination of the General Robotics remote weapons station with SIG SAUER’s lightweight squad weapons and high-pressure hybrid ammunition will revolutionise small arms for military forces worldwide.

“This acquisition exponentially increases the capabilities of our lightweight weapon systems delivering transformative advancements in mobility, greater lethality and battle-tested force protection for today’s warfighters.”