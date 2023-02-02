Image of soldiers with Saab’s RBS 70 SHORAD system. Credit: SAAB AB.

Saab has received a new order to continue providing support for the ground-based air defence (GBAD) systems currently in service with the Swedish Armed Forces.

The contract has been awarded by the Swedish Defence Material Administration (Försvarets materielverk – FMV).

It has an estimated value of approximately $16.49m (Skr170m). The company stated that this order was booked in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The performance period of the new award is two years until 2025, and has an additional option to extend the contract for another three-year period.

Under the contract, the company will provide a wide range of support services for the ground-based multi-mission surveillance systems, including Giraffe AMB and Giraffe 75.

In addition, Saab will deliver support for the Swedish Armed Forces’ RBS 90 and RBS 70 short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems.

The company will carry out the majority of the associated work at its facilities in Gothenburg, Växjö, and Halmstad in Sweden. Some work will also take place on-site, at the customer’s location.

Saab Tactical Support Solutions business unit head Michael Olofsson said: “By providing continued support, we contribute to ensuring the readiness of Swedish ground based air defence systems and that the Armed Forces can continue to keep Sweden’s airspace safe.”

Saab is also providing support for the RBS 97 portable anti-aircraft defence systems, along with other command and control systems and software used by the Swedish forces.

The company has been providing support services for the Swedish Armed Forces’ GBAD systems for over six decades now.

In 2020, Saab was contracted by FMV to deliver an integrated sensor and command and control system to enhance the Swedish Army’s GBAD capabilities.