A soldier in action with the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle. Credit: Saab.

Swedish defence and security company Saab Dynamics has been awarded a five-year contract exceeding Skr241m ($23.3m) by the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana, US, to provide spare and repair parts for the 84mm Carl-Gustaf M3/E1 recoilless rifle and the 7.62mm and 20mm sub-calibre adapters.

The contract is expected to be completed by April 2029.

The 84mm Carl-Gustaf M3/E1 recoilless rifle is a multi-role weapon system used by various military forces worldwide. It is designed against armoured and soft targets and has been used in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The sub-calibre adapters allow the rifle to fire smaller-calibre ammunition for training purposes.

Continentally, the Carl-Gustaf weapon is widely procured around Europe, most commonly in the northern region, including countries such as Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and most recently, Lithuania.

The export of the Carl-Gustaf rifle isn’t limited to Europe, with an international scope that ranges from exports to the US Army to the Argentine Army.

Saab Dynamics has experience providing spare and repair parts for various weapon systems and equipment used by military forces worldwide. Work on the contract will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden, where Saab Dynamics is headquartered.

Earlier this year, Saab reported a 16% growth in net sales in Q4 2022.