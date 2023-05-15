Abu Dhabi, UAE – Feb.22.2017: Rheinmetall Leopard 2 PL main battle tank for Polish armed forces in IDEX 2017. Source: Flying Camera/Shutterstock

Rheinmetall, the Dusseldorf-based defence company, has received another significant order worth double-digit million euros from a European customer for artillery ammunition.

Substantial artillery ammunition order

Rheinmetall has announced the acquisition of a substantial order valued at double-digit million euros from a European customer for artillery ammunition. This latest contract adds to the recent ammunition orders for infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks.

The delivery of the artillery ammunition is scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2024.

Rheinmetall’s product portfolio encompasses medium-calibre ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles and air defence systems, tank and artillery shells and high-energy laser applications.

To meet the increasing demand for air defence munitions, Rheinmetall is constructing a new production facility for 35mm medium-calibre ammunition at its Unterluess site in Lower Saxony, Germany. At the beginning of this year, Rheinmetall planned to build an ammunition factory for military platforms in Hungary.

This expansion project, slated for completion in the summer of 2023, will enhance Rheinmetall’s production capabilities, enabling efficient delivery of supplies to its customers.

Enhancing Ukraine’s defence industry

Rheinmetall has also entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Ukroboronprom, a state-owned defence conglomerate in Ukraine.

The initial focus of this partnership revolves around military vehicles to strengthen Ukraine’s defence industry and enhance national security through joint technological capabilities based in Ukraine.

Under the agreement, Ukraine benefits from the transfer of advanced technologies, the establishment of additional defence technology capacities, and the prompt delivery of military equipment from Germany.

The cooperation between Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom, set to commence operations in mid-July 2023, aims to foster long-term collaboration in various areas.

This year, Ukroboronprom signed a cooperation agreement with Czech company VOP CZ, reaching a deal in the field of armoured vehicles and signed relevant bilateral documents with a specific plan schedule for their implementation.

The collaboration will begin with the maintenance and repair of vehicles transferred to Ukraine as part of Germany’s multilateral “Ringtausch” equipment exchange projects, as well as those directly supplied to Ukraine.

Subsequently, through comprehensive technology transfers, the partners plan to jointly manufacture selected Rheinmetall products within Ukraine, boosting the country’s defence capabilities.

Looking ahead, the partnership between Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom holds the potential for joint development projects, leveraging the expertise of Ukrainian and German specialists.

These collaborative efforts may involve the creation of advanced military systems, with the intent of subsequent export from Ukraine to other international markets.

Yuriy Husyev, General Director of Ukroboronprom: “Already working 24/7 for the victory, Ukroboronprom can do even more while having such a partner as Rheinmetall.

We are thankful to Rheinmetall for their willingness to help us defeat Russia. We will do all our best to make this cooperation useful to the defence forces of Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Rheinmetall’s recent artillery ammunition order and strategic cooperation agreements exemplify the company’s commitment to delivering defence solutions and fostering international collaboration.

As Rheinmetall continues to expand its manufacturing capacities and strengthen global partnerships, it remains at the forefront of the defence industry, supporting the needs of armed forces and enhancing national security worldwide.

Rheinmetall sales increased by 13% in the fiscal year 2022, with the company’s Vehicle Systems and Weapon and Ammunition divisions recording increased consolidated sales.