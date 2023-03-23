New York National Guard soldiers from Cyber Protection Team 173 participate in Cyber Shield 2021. Credit: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni/The US National Guard/Flickr(Creative Commons).

US-based technology transformation company Red River has been selected as an authorised provider for the US Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract.

This ITES-3S contract has been awarded by the US Army’s Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) and the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC-RI).

The $12.1bn indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) award has a nine-year performance period.

As part of the new contract, the company will deliver a wide range of enterprise information technology (IT) services for the US Army, as well as other federal government agencies.

The IT services included under this ITES-3S contract are cybersecurity or information assurance, programme management, operations and maintenance, telecommunications, and supply chain management, along with enterprise design, integration and consolidation.

It also includes network/systems operation, IT education and training, and maintenance and business process engineering.

The latest contract emphasises Red River’s commitment to delivering IT services to the US Army.

The company claims to have more than 25 years of experience in providing reliable services and technologies to the US Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies.

Red River CEO Brian Roach said: “We are excited to continue our longstanding history of supporting the technology services needs of the army and government agencies supported through this contract vehicle.

“We look forward to collaborating with DoD technology leaders to support their mission requirements in areas such as cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, infrastructure and collaboration.

“This is a significant addition to the contracts portfolio and strengthens our position as a leading technology and services provider to the DoD and US Government as a whole.”

In 2019, KBRwyle’s SGT unit secured a spot on the US Army’s ITES-3S contract.