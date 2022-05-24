Parsons signs deal to acquire Xator for $400m

US-based technology company Parsons has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Xator Corporation in a deal valued at approximately $400m.

Based in Reston, Virginia, Xator provides mission-focused solutions to protect critical infrastructure and address national security requirements for the US Government around the world.

The company focuses on the development of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

This includes delivering integrated electronic and technical security systems, force protection systems, cybersecurity, biometrics, and counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (cUAS), among others.

Xator is expected to generate a revenue of approximately $300m for 2023.

The acquisition will bolster Parsons’ technical capabilities in critical infrastructure protection, cUAS, intelligence and cyber solutions, biometrics, and other segments.

The deal will also broaden Parsons’ customer base and enhance its presence within the US Special Operations Command, the Intelligence Community, Federal Civilian customers, and global critical infrastructure markets.

Parsons chair, president, and CEO Carey Smith said: “The addition of Xator is a natural extension of our growth strategy, adding important solutions and technologies that advance global security and protect critical infrastructure during a time of increasing and evolving threats.

“This acquisition strengthens our position across our two complementary markets and continues our strategy of buying accretive, mission-focused companies, aligned with global macroeconomic trends. I look forward to welcoming Xator’s talented team of more than 900 employees to the Parsons family as we collectively create the future.”

The transaction includes the net present value of a $57m transaction-related tax benefit, which revises the overall value to nearly $343m.