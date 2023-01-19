Image of Oshkosh Defense’s FMTV A2 vehicle. Credit: © Oshkosh Defense/commoms.wikimedia.org.

US-based company Oshkosh Defense has secured a new contract to provide additional tactical trucks and trailers for the US Army.

The new contract has an estimated value of $141m and has been awarded by the US Army’s Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC).

As part of the latest contract, the company will deliver a total of 414 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 and 56 FMTV trailers.

Oshkosh Defense chief programme officer Pat Williams said: “Since we were awarded the FMTV A2 production contract in 2018, we’ve worked closely with the US Army to refine the platform and add additional capabilities.

“We’re confident that we are delivering best performing medium tactical vehicle in the world.”

According to a US Department of Defense (DoD) announcement, the US Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

Work under the firm-fixed-price award is expected to complete by November 2024.

The initial $476m contract for delivering FMTV trucks and trailers was awarded by TACOM LCMC to Oshkosh Defense in 2018.

In March 2019, the company received another contract to deliver 354 FMTV A1P2 trucks and trailers to the US Army.

So far, Oshkosh has received a contract for providing approximately 1,412 FMTV A2 vehicles and 800 FMTV trailers, including the latest contract, to the US Army.

The total order value of all the contracts, until now, has reached $627m.

Oshkosh’s FMTV A2 is the latest variant of the company’s FMTV A1P2 vehicles. The new trucks have been designed to offer an upgraded electrical system, enhanced force protection, improved engine power, and better payload capacity to the forces.

The modernised A2 version provides superior off-road mobility and can be deployed for undertaking various combat and logistics missions.