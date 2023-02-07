Joint Light Tactical Vehicles can provide protected mobility support to improve the survivability of armed forces during various tactical operations. Credit: © 2023 Oshkosh Defense, LLC.

US-based company Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a new contract to supply additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) to the US Army.

The contract has an estimated value of $84.9m and was awarded by the US Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.

According to the US Department of Defense announcement, the company will carry out the associated JLTV production work at its facility in Wisconsin, US.

Work under the new order is expected to be complete by August next year.

Oshkosh Defense Joint Programmes vice-president and general manager George Mansfield said: “Since winning the JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has been committed to providing the US military with the most capable light tactical vehicle ever built.

“Having recently completed production of the 19,000th JLTV, we are confident that Oshkosh remains the most efficient and reliable choice for producing JLTVs for many years to come.”

Oshkosh Defense’s JLTV family of vehicles have been designed to offer enhanced speed, power, and protected mobility to support the various tactical and transportability needs of the armed forces.

So far, the company has built over 18,500 JLTVs and has delivered more than 50 such vehicles to the US military forces, as well as to other countries’ forces.

The company noted that the latest JLTV contract is the third such contract awarded to Oshkosh Defense in the last two months, with the total combined value of all three awards estimated at approximately $730m.

The three orders collectively involve the delivery of more than 2,000 JLTVs for nine different customers.

In December last year, Oshkosh Defense secured a similar $543m award from the US Army Contracting Command to deliver more JLTVs and JLTV-Trailers.