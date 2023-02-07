The SAMP/T NG system features two new generation radars. Credit: OCCAR-EA.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has signed a contract for the global production of new generation sol-air moyenne portée/terrestre (SAMP/T) systems.

The contract was signed by OCCAR Executive Administration director Matteo Bisceglia and Eurosam managing director Eva Bruxmeier, on behalf of the Direction générale de l’armement (DGA) and SEGREDIFESA.

It secures the delivery of the new generation of medium-range air defence systems for the Italian Army and the French Air Force.

According to OCCAR, the SAMP/T NG systems contract has been secured along with the global ASTER missiles production contract for both the nations.

It follows extensive negotiation and involvement from Eurosam, Thales, MBDA Italy, and Leonardo, and support from DGA and SGD.

In March 2021, France and Italy launched a partnership to develop the SAMP/T NG system.

The weapon system successfully completed preliminary design reviews last year.

The SAMP/T NG system features two new generation radars that can track future threats at medium range, and a modern engagement module.

The module was developed because of a collaboration between Thales and MBDA Italy.

The system for France is equipped with the Ground Fire 300 of Thales and the Italian system has the Kronos Grand Mobile High Power of Leonardo.

Another SAMP/T NG production contract is being readied by OCCAR for the Italian Air Force.