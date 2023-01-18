Master Sgt. Rob Mitchell and a Brazilian army infantry officer discuss training scenarios. Credit: Maj. Tifani Summers/New York National Guard.

The New York Army National Guard (NY ANG) and the Brazilian military have held an initial planning conference for exercise Southern Vanguard 24.

The conference was held in Brazil to lay the groundwork for the bilateral event. The joint exercise will be conducted in the autumn of this year.

Southern Vanguard is sponsored by the US Southern Command and is conducted by the US Army South.

It aims to improve readiness between New York and Brazilian forces to operate in a joint environment.

New York National Guard state planner, US Army major Melanie Padilla said: “Exercise Southern Vanguard is an enduring exercise to advance the Brazil-US strategic partnership and increase US-Brazil human, procedural, and technical interoperability.

“All while enabling regional crisis response capability and capacity.”

During the conference, the participants worked on the exercise’s objectives, training settings, and logistical needs.

According to Padilla, NY guardsmen will mainly focus on offering medical support, US and Brazil staff integration, fires planning, integration, and more.

Approximately 80 NY guardsmen will take part in the event. Personnel will be deployed from the Army National Guard Medical Command, the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, the 1st Battalion, the 466th Medical Company-Area Support, 258th Field Artillery, the 133rd Composite Support Company, and the 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment.

North Military Command G3 Brazilian army major Rafael Penteado said: “It’s essential to plan together and discuss the issues between the two armies.

“We can face each other and determine what works for both armies. For me, it’s a very great opportunity to get a shared experience with a friendly country and develop my view of the US Army and its processes”.