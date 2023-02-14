A prototype exoatmospheric kill vehicle launched from Meck Island at the Kwajalein Missile Range. Credit: U.S. Department of Defense/commons.wikimedia.org.

nTSI, a joint venture (JV) between nou Systems, and Modern Technology Solutions Inc. (MTSI), has won a contract to support the US’ layered missile defence system.

Awarded by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Consolidated Support Directorate, the Technical, Engineering, Advisory and Management Support (TEAMS)-Next Specialised Engineering Analyses (SEA) contract is valued at $637m.

nou Systems president and TEAMS-Next SEA programme manager Dr Brent Romine said: “We are excited for the opportunity to support such an impactful mission for the MDA to increase advanced missile defence capabilities for the nation.

“This is a great win for nou Systems and our joint venture with MTSI. Our team diligently worked in preparation for this effort. We are eager to create an enduring and high impact Specialised Engineering Analyses capability for the MDA.”

Under the MDA specialised engineering analyses contract, the JV will provide threat systems, advanced technology, directed energy, hypersonic defence, space systems, the US-Israeli Cooperative Program, cybersecurity systems, and operations engineering services.

nTSI will also offer test analyses, hit assessment/kill assessment, collateral effects and consequence management, and concurrent testing and training.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract has a performance period of over seven and half years.

MDA’s layered missile defence system is being designed and developed to help the US and its allies to counter ballistic missiles of all ranges.

MTSI president and CEO Kevin Robinson said: “nTSI offered MDA a high-performance, low-risk, premier small-business solution.

“The integration of MTSI and nou Systems capabilities in the specialty engineering fields of digital engineering, high-fidelity modelling and simulation, agile software/DevSecOps, cyber security engineering, and advanced test data analytics are an exceptional match to what MDA needs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat.”