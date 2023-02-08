Image of a Leopard 1 A5 main battle tank. Credit: The Netherlands Ministry of Defence.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed that the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark have collaborated to refurbish and supply 100 Leopard-1A5 tanks to Ukraine.

The effort involves the three nations jointly purchasing refurbished Leopard-1A5 main battle tanks (MBTs) directly from existing German industrial stocks.

The Dutch MoD said that the number of tanks may increase from the initial 100, depending on the overhaul process of available tanks in the stocks.

Additionally, the countries will deliver associated ammunition, spare parts, and logistic and training support.

According to a joint statement, delivery of the first Leopard-1A5, which is the modernised version of the Leo-1A1 and predecessor of the Leopard-2, is scheduled to take place in the next few months.

The statement also reiterated that this Leopard-1A5 effort is open to including more nations while Belgium has already conveyed its initial interest to participate in this initiative.

The UK MoD has also announced that the British Embassy in Kyiv invited proposals to carry out small-scale project work in support of various large-scale programmes in Ukraine.

Work will be performed as part of the ‘Small Projects Fund’ initiative between April 2023 and March 2024 in Ukraine.

With this effort, the UK aims to provide its insight and expertise to support the Ukrainian government’s priority projects, ranging from strategic communication, humanitarian, peace and recovery, for future interventions.

Meanwhile, the US Army’s Field Support Battalion (AFSBn)-Mannheim has recently completed the shipment of Bradley fighting vehicles from the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site, Germany, to support the US’ ongoing initiative to train Ukrainian troops.

AFSBn-Mannheim executive officer Steven Waugh said: “It’s our job, and it’s extremely important that we get these Bradleys to highest levels of readiness before issue so that their training is not affected.”