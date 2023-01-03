The CSSF contracts will involve the selected companies installing and configuring different cyber security assets for Nato Enterprise. Credit: NCIA- NATO Communications and Information Agency.

The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency has signed two separate contracts to deploy cyber security and configuration services across the Nato Enterprise.

The multiple awards, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts have been awarded to King ICT Croatia and IBM Belgium.

The two companies have won the new awards through an open competition.

Also known as the Cyber Security Services Framework (CSSF) contracts, the agreements will come into effect from 1 February 2023.

The NCI Agency stated that the contracts have a maximum value of approximately €30m for all the IDIQ award winners and for the entire performance period of the contract.

In addition, the base period of the contracts is two years, with two additional one-year contract extension option.

As part of the two contracts, the companies will work to install and configure different cyber security assets for the Nato Enterprise.

The award also covers the provision of delivering other support services that are presently being provided by the Nato Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Principal Cyber Security contracting officer Rebecca Benson said: “These contracts give the NCI Agency flexibility to get immediate support from two trusted suppliers for installation and configuration of cybersecurity assets, when so required by our projects or when triggered by any urgent requirement.”

The new framework agreements mark a key step towards the application of the NCI Agency’s smart sourcing strategy.

The CSSF contracts will also allow the NCSC to focus on its core missions to safeguard Nato’s networks while providing several enhanced cyber security capabilities.

NCSC Cyber Security Programme Delivery Branch head Frederic Jordan said: “Specifically, the CSSF contract will give NCSC the ability to absorb more work and be in stronger position to support the ambitious Nato 2030 Agenda.”