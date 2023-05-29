The contract extension bolsters MilDef’s position as a provider of military IT solutions. Credit: Jörgen Kjellgren / MilDef Group / Cision.

Swedish rugged electronics and IT products provider MilDef will continue the supply of military IT solutions to the Norwegian Defense Material Agency (NDMA).

MilDef has extended its framework agreement with NDMA to extend its existing contract by two years.

The contract was originally signed in May 2020 and was supposed to run until 2023. The extension allows the company to continue supplying products to the organisation until 2025.

The original three-year agreement included two extension options, each spanning two years. This is the first extension under the agreement.

MilDef Group CEO Daniel Ljunggren said: “While we are proud of our ongoing collaboration with the Norwegian Defense Material Agency, this contract extension reinforces our partnership and further strengthens our position as a reliable provider of military IT solutions.

“We remain committed to delivering the highest standards of excellence and innovation to support the agency’s important mission.”

The company stated that it is committed to providing the NDMA with advanced military IT solutions to meet its changing requirements.

In July last year, MilDef received an order to provide technology to NDMA for a Norwegian defence vehicle programme.

The order was a follow-up on an existing programme and was part of a mid-life upgrade of armoured vehicles in the M113 series.

The contract includes the supply of computers, displays and network infrastructure for command and control of the vehicles.

Last month, MilDef received a contract worth Skr69m ($6.54m) from an undisclosed customer to supply rugged computers, switches and displays for the modernisation of a Swedish defence system.

The contract includes the replacement of older technology with MilDef’s products, with deliveries between 2023 and 2025.