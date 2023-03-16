MilDef will deliver approximately 300 units of Generic Vehicle Architecture-compliant processors and ethernet switches for the Challenger 3 programme. Credit: © MilDef Group AB/©Cision.

Tactical information technology maker MilDef has been awarded a subcontract to support the British Army’s upgraded Challenger 3 main battle tanks (MBT).

The contract has been awarded by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), a UK-based joint venture business between Germany’s Rheinmetall and BAE Systems Land UK.

It is valued at approximately £2.5m.

As the component supplier, the Swedish firm will be responsible for supplying its Generic Vehicle Architecture-compliant processors and ethernet switches throughout the life of the new Challenger 3 programme.

The estimated number of component deliveries under this contract is expected to be more than 300 units.

The company is anticipating starting the related deliveries later this year and continue until 2029.

Associated production work for these components will be carried out by MilDef at its facility in Cardiff, Wales, UK.

MilDef said it has invested ‘heavily’ in expanding its manufacturing space and different testing apparatuses, including upgrading tools and temperature chambers, at this UK site.

In addition, the new contract will create six full-time roles at MilDef’s UK-based facility.

MilDef CEO Group Björn Karlsson said: “MilDef is once again delighted to supply high-performance products together with RBSL into one of the UK MoD’s strategic vehicle programmes.

“This contract accelerates MilDef’s plans to grow its UK production team and our contribution to job creation in the UK. We are proud to be supporting RBSL, which is playing a key part in delivering the Land Industrial Strategy through its Challenger 3 programme.”

RBSL is under contract to upgrade a total of 148 Challenger 2 tanks to the new Challenger 3 configuration.

Recently, the Challenger 3 MBT programme also achieved a critical design review milestone ahead of schedule.