Lumen to leverage modern communications tools to securely connect troops. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sandra M. Palumbo/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US Defense Information Systems Agency (DiSa) has awarded a contract to Lumen Technologies for secure, mission-critical communications services.

The $223m contract will support the US Department of Defense’s (Dod) mission both at home and overseas.

It has been awarded under the 15-year, $50bn Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme of the General Services Administration.

The contract has a one-year base performance period and three one-year options. It can be extended further by six months.

Lumen public sector senior vice-president Zain Ahmed said: “The US Department of Defense has a far-reaching mission to provide military forces to deter war and ensure our nation’s security. DoD selected Lumen to deliver voice communications services that will help it carry out its important mission using today’s technologies.”

Under the contract, Lumen will use an integrated phone system to provide unified communications services to the DoD. The phone system runs over Lumen’s fibre network.

The services will assist the DoD in switching to a next generation 911 (NG911) system at military bases.

According to Lumen, its NG911 platform will make voice calls easier, and also enable pictures and videos to be delivered in the future.

Ahmed added: “DoD is modernising its network and leveraging Cloud-based technologies like the new voice system enabled by Lumen that securely connects our troops with modern communications tools wherever they are.”

Lumen will work with its strategic subcontractor Tyto Government Solutions to meet the order’s technical requirements.