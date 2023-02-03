An AH-64 Apache conducting helicopter armament testing at US Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Test Center, Cibola Range. Credit: U.S. Army/commons.wikimedia.org.

Lockheed Martin has successfully carried out a live fire demonstration of the Spike non line-of-sight (NLOS), all-up rounds (AURs) missile from the US Army’s Apache helicopter.

The demonstration was executed by the company’s Precision Strike team at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, US, on 26 January.

As part of the live fire test, which involved two different scenarios, a total of two Spike NLOS AURs were fired from a US Army Apache Echo Model V6 attack helicopter against a pre-destined stationary target.

The company said that the live fire test successfully achieved the specified objectives to validate the capability of integrating Spike NLOS onto the army’s Apache helicopter.

This will further allow the Spike NLOS long range precision munitions directed requirement system to enter the next qualification testing stage.

In the next testing scenarios, the weapon system will verify its design for its airworthiness release (AWR) capability.

After the completion of AWR, Lockheed Martin’s Spike NLOS system will be equipped onto the US Army’s Apache Echo Model V6 helicopters.

The fielding of this integrated platform is expected by September next year.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Precision Strike team programme management senior manager Tom Bargnesi said: “The successful integration of Spike NLOS on the Apache platform demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s continued commitment to 21st century security solutions that help our customers complete their missions.

“The system’s expansion onto additional platforms, along with its mission-focused defence capabilities, ensures it will help the US Army stay ahead of ready in an ever-evolving threat environment.”

In May last year, Lockheed Martin integrated the Spike NLOS precision strike system onto Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which is also in service with the US forces.