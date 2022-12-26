The Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel will train approximately 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023. Credit: © Ministry of National Defence Republic of Lithuania.

The Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania has approved the proposal to provide additional military training to the Ukrainian soldiers to enhance their battle skills.

The proposal was submitted by the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) and the Ministry of Foreign affairs. As an urgent matter, the proposal was also tabled for consideration by the country’s president.

This initiative will see deployment of additional Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel to train nearly 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers, of which 1,100 soldiers will be trained in Lithuania.

The training will start next year.

It will be executed under the European Union’s ongoing training mission, known as European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

Around 40 Lithuanian personnel are expected to be deployed under EUMAM effort.

Besides, another 25 Lithuanian soldiers will be deployed under the British-led multinational training effort, called Operation Interflex.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said: “Allied efforts to provide more support to Ukraine with military training are increasing, new assistance to Ukraine missions are launched.

“Lithuania will contribute actively to them because our security depends on Ukraine’s security. We will support Ukraine until it wins and when that happens, we will train their troops further.”

Separately, Bulgaria has also announced a new logistics operation to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine.

This was announced by Bulgaria’s Deputy Defence Minister Katerina Gramatikova during a Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) press conference on 23 December.

The operation majorly involves sending military equipment, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine under a previously signed agreement on 5 December.

The MoD is currently in the process of submitting associated proposal to Bulgarian Council of Ministers, while the final decision will be made by Bulgaria’s Parliament.