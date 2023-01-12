The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine during the Second Summit of the Lublin Triangle in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit: Robertas Dačkus/© Office of the President of the Republic of Lithuania.

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

Lithuania and Poland have confirmed that they will provide additional military assistance to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their battle against the Russian invasion.

The announcement comes as the Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine came together during the Second Summit of the Lublin Triangle in Lviv, Ukraine, on 11 January.

According to a statement released by the Office of the President of the Republic of Lithuania, the country will soon provide L70 short-range zenith guns and ammunition to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian State Defence Council has also claimed that the country will continue to provide military assistance packages to Ukraine, with support from its defence industry partners.

Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defence has also spared €40m from its budget to make financial contributions under international initiatives and foundations for arms procurement and for training Ukrainian soldiers.

The country has also assured that it will continue its efforts to replenish and repair the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ equipment.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said: “95% of Lithuanians are in favour of humanitarian aid and 70% of the population have donated money and material goods to Ukraine. In 2022, Lithuania granted €660m in aid to Ukraine, including €240m in military assistance. Lithuania will continue providing support until victory.”

Following the trilateral summit, Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed the transfer of Leopard II main battle tanks to Ukraine during a press conference.

Duda said: “They will be provided within the coalition, because you know that it is necessary to obtain certain official consents. But first, we need to build an international coalition, and we have decided to form this international coalition.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: “We expect a joint decision. One state cannot help us with ‘Leopards’, because we are fighting against thousands of tanks of the Russian Federation.”