The VAMPIRE kit will allow Ukrainian ground forces to target and shoot down enemy drones and defend against ground threats. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc/Business Wire.

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a contract to supply 14 Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletised intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) weapon systesm to Ukraine.

Valued at approximately $40m, the new contract has been awarded by the US Department of Defense (DoD).

L3Harris’ VAMPIRE system was one of the counter uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) included in the US DoD’s $3bn security assistance tranche announced in August last year.

The package was part of the DoD’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that aims to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ battlefield capabilities to counter Russian forces.

The latest contract requires L3Harris to install its VAMPIRE kits on different US government-provided land platforms to provide the necessary agile combat support to the Ukrainian troops.

Delivery of 14 VAMPIRE kits to the DoD will take place in two phases. The initial set of four systems is scheduled to be delivered by mid-2023 while the remaining ten systems are expected to be delivered by the end of the current year.

Once delivered, the new multi-purpose, portable weapons systems will enable Ukrainian armed soldiers to target and shoot down enemy UAS.

The VAMPIRE systems included under the latest contract will specifically be customised to deliver critical defence assets to enable Ukrainian forces to safeguard civilian infrastructure against drone attacks.

Capable of countering several ground threats, this low-cost, highly accurate system also offers enhanced lethality to engage small or soft targets.

L3Harris ISR president Luke Savoie said: “We’ve invested in procurement, testing, and certification since August 2022 so VAMPIRE production can begin without delay.

“We’re committed to supporting a US strategic partner with a robust capability, as the people of Ukraine continue to defend their country and protect their independence.”