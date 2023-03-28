US Army Yuma Proving Ground tests advanced running gear for potential use on future NGCVs. Credit: Mark Schauer/ US Army Yuma Proving Ground/commons.wikimedia.org.

L3Harris Technologies has signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) to implement a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for the US Army’s ground combat platforms.

The agreement has been signed with the US Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

According to the CRADA, the company will work in collaboration with DEVCOM GVSC to implement the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) MOSA strategy that mainly focuses on reducing development timelines and costs.

This strategy will further ensure that the warfighters are prepared to undertake missions across multiple domains, including land, air and sea.

As an industry collaborator, L3Harris will be responsible for assisting the US Army on the open-systems direction for optimising architecture design and minimising the risk.

It will also help in demonstrating and determining the mission systems’ technical feasibility to support rapid upgrades of future technology.

Furthermore, the agreement will allow the company to ensure industry adherence to MOSA standards in future.

L3Harris Strategy and Product Development director Hugh McFadden said: “Our multi-domain, open-systems expertise and ground vehicle investment expands our position within the market.

“As a result, we’re providing cutting-edge technology and increasing the speed of its implementation to the US Army’s next-generation combat vehicles (NGCV).”

The CRADA will also further support data sharing between the Army’s DEVCOM GVSC and L3Harris.

It will also allow L3Harris to collaborate on the US Army’s science and technology initiatives.

The latest effort to integrate MOSA standards into ground combat vehicles is intended to help the Army in achieving its modernisation requirements and priorities.

L3Harris is also providing open-system expertise and advanced mission systems for the US Army’s NGCV.

In September 2022, American Rheinmetall Vehicles signed a CRADA with the DEVCOM GVSC to support the US Army’s ground combat vehicles.

