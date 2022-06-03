Indra wins €90m in contracts to upgrade Spanish Tiger MKIII helicopters

First delivery of Tiger helicopter to Spain will take place in 2030. Credit: Indra.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has signed contracts worth €90m with Indra to modernise Spanish Army’s Tiger MKIII helicopters.

Indra has been tasked with equipping 18 Tiger helicopters with next-generation mission and electronic defence systems.

This will help the army personnel deal with any unexpected threat in complex operating situations.

Combat-proven and agile, the Tiger copters are difficult to detect. The helicopters have displayed efficiency in war-like situations earlier.

Related

MKIII is the latest variant of the helicopter.

As part of the contract, Indra will arm the MKIII Tiger with advanced technology for self-protection electronic warfare systems (EWS) along with tactical mission system (SPC2).

The self-protection EWS will include an advanced radar warning receiver system, ALR-400FD Full Digital, which provides clear signal processing.

The SPC2 feature will give the Spanish Army personnel a digitalised view of the battlefield in real time.

Indra CEO Ignacio Mataix said: “Once again, Indra demonstrates an extraordinary capacity to develop next-generation systems, with 100% Spanish technology, thanks to its extensive operational experience and the commitment to the development of critical systems, and a strong spirit of collaboration with clients, companies, research centres and universities across the continent, which are key to its contribution to the definitive consolidation of European Defence.”

Additionally, Indra will provide Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) system to the MKIII fleet of 82 helicopters, belonging to Spain and France.

In March 2022, OCCAR awarded a contract to Airbus Helicopters for Tiger MkIII attack helicopter upgrade programme.

The order was placed on behalf of the French (DGA) and Spanish (DGAM) arms procurement agencies.

First delivery of Tiger helicopter to Spain will take place in 2030 and for France in late 2029.