A drone swarm demonstration during a counter-uncrewed aerial system technical interoperability exercise. Credit: NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Private investment firm Highlander Partners has purchased Black Sage Technologies, a multi-mission platform provider of counter uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) and security solutions.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Black Sage was founded in 2014 and its solutions are provided for the military, internal security, and critical infrastructure industries.

The company has developed a proprietary, scalable, open architecture DefenseOS command and control software.

In July 2019, Acorn Growth Companies bought Black Sage for an undisclosed sum.

Black Sage CEO Al White said: “The Black Sage executive team is excited to join forces with Highlander and High Point to continue our growth trajectory in the C-UAS, critical infrastructure, and security markets.

“The need for effective, multi-mission C-UAS solutions is increasingly evident and we believe that Highlander will bring the necessary government and military relationships, industry experience, and long-term financial approach to accelerate our objectives in driving the business forward.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The deal is part of Highlander’s aim to build a leading position in the C-UAS market.

In May 2022, Highlander founded a newly formed division, High Point Aerotechnologies, to pursue its aim via potential acquisitions and the development of emerging technologies and companies in the C-UAS, UAS, and associated defence industries.

Black Sage represents the second focused C-UAS acquisition for Highlander and the third overall related investment.

It follows Highlander’s recent acquisitions of designer and developer of advanced UAS, DZYNE Technologies, and C-UAS developer Liteye Systems.

Highlander Partner and COO Ben Slater said: “The acquisition of Black Sage marks Highlander’s third C-UAS/UAS acquisition since the formation of High Point in May 2022, reconfirming our strategy of targeting technology leaders in these high growth, developing sectors.

“We are confident that Black Sage, with its highly advanced systems, will further our mission of creating world-class, cutting-edge solutions to aid in the defence of our armed forces, allies, and critical infrastructure. We are thrilled to partner with the entire Black Sage team.”