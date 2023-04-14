A US Army Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier in Pabrade, Lithuania, 10 November 2015. Credit: Shutterstock/ Karolis Kavolelis.

The US Army Contracting Command in Newark, New Jersey, has awarded a $344.22m contract for manufacturing, testing, packaging and delivering 155mm M1128 artillery metal parts assembly. Two defence contractors, General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems and IMT Defense Corporation, will compete for each contract order.

Stryker vehicle variants include the M1128 mobile gun system (MGS). The Stryker family comprises two main variants: the M1128 MGS with a 105mm tank cannon and the M1126 ICV (infantry carrier vehicle), the baseline APC.

The parts will be used for assembly and maintenance purposes and require precise specifications and rigorous testing to ensure their functionality and safety in the field.

The contract is expected to be completed by 13 April 2028, with work locations and funding determined with each order.

General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems and IMT Defense Corporation are defence contractors with a track record of delivering products to the US military.

General Dynamics reported full-year net earnings of $3.4bn in 2022. The company-wide backlog was $91.1bn and the total estimated contract value was $127.7bn at the end of the year.