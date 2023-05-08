Soldiers from 71. battalion HQ, comprising of both Swedish and Finnish units, getting their vehicle XA-360 ready for going south to continue the attack. Credit: NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Finland and Sweden have signed a new arrangement for the joint procurement of mobile systems and associated technologies to equip their defence forces.

The cooperation has between established between the Finnish Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) procurement arm Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command and its Swedish counterpart Defence Materiel Administration (Försvarets materielverk – FMV).

The document was signed between Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command head major general Jari Mikkonen and Swedish FMV Land Systems director brigadier general Jonas Lotsne.

This signing took place in Tampere, a city in Finland’s Pirkanmaa region, on 5 May.

At the same event, the two countries have also signed another arrangement to jointly purchase a tactical off-road vehicle as well as its associated technologies.

The signed arrangements will allow Sweden and Finland to purchase various types of land platforms.

Apart from tactical off-road vehicles, the systems may include infantry fighting vehicles, military trucks, snowmobiles, artillery systems, mobile howitzers, lightweight vehicles, battle tanks, mobile grenade launchers and systems as well as armoured and other tactical off-road vehicles.

Following the signing of this arrangement, the Swedish and Finnish procurement organisations will work in close coordination to negotiate a framework agreement.

This agreement will assure on the security of supply of tactical off-road vehicles and associated technologies from a single supplier or company.

In the near future, according to the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, the two countries may also establish an integrated training and maintenance effort for the jointly acquired systems and platforms.

If implemented, the effort will help in improving the security of supply in the two regions.

Besides, the joint procurement initiatives will further help in reducing the individual national procurement costs for both Finland and Sweden.

In 2021, Finland and Sweden signed an arrangement for joint purchase of weapons systems and associated technologies.